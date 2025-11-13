2026 NFL Draft prospects that raised their stock after Week 11

While the 2026 NFL Draft remains months away, Week 11 of the college football campaign provided league executives and fans alike plenty to think about.

While past performance and spring grades set the spotlight on a large crop of ballplayers as the season began, eleven weeks of ball have placed a spotlight on a new group of prospects worthy of discussion.

From a potential future face of the franchise pass-catcher to a historic day for a Group of Five DB, these four players were outstanding, grabbing the eye of NFL decision makers.

USF QB Byrum Brown leads 2026 NFL Draft prospects on the rise

QB Byrum Brown, South Florida

A veteran under center for the now top 25-ranked Bulls, Brown is probably the best QB in college football you haven't heard of.

He rushed for 109 yards and forced eight missed tackles on just nine carries, and was also impressive as a passer, completing 14 of his 15 throws for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

As USF pushes for a spot in the CFP as the lone Group of 5 representative, keep an eye on Brown as one of the country's premier playmakers at the position.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

If you haven't watched any of Lemon in 2025, do a quick YouTube search and find a few clips.

In nine games this fall, he's amassed 937 receiving yards with 7 touchdowns, and was unstoppable in his most recent outing against Northwestern, totaling 11 catches on 16 targets for 161 yards and a trip to paydirt.

Despite his limited verticality at 5-foot-11, he's a highly skilled pass-catcher who touts the nuance and spatial awareness to serve as a constant target hog for the Trojans, even when other teams know he's getting the rock.

CB Phillip Dunnam, Central Florida

The first player in program history to record three interceptions in one game, Dunnam absolutely deserves a spotlight here, even if he's a guy that's unlikely to hear his name called in April.

Not only did he pick off a trio of passes, Dunnam was outstanding in man coverage all evening long against Colorado, allowing just two of his five targets to be completed for a total of 31 yards against Houston.

ED David Bailey, Texas Tech

One of the most gifted pass-rushers in the country, this isn't the first or last time Bailey will find himself in this article.

Texas Tech took BYU behind the barn on Saturday in a top ten matchup, and Bailey was at the front of ship leading the way. A transfer from Stanford, Bailey amassed eight pressures against the Cougars, raising his total to a gaudy 66 pressures and 12 sacks in 10 games played.

A long, rangy, and highly explosive sack artist, he's expected to hear his name called on night one in April.