2026 NFL Draft prospects that raised their stock after Week 3

While the 2026 NFL Draft remains months away, Week 3 of the college football campaign provided league executives and fans alike plenty to think about.

While past performance and spring grades set the spotlight on a large crop of ballplayers, a specific handful of prospects wasted no time making a statement, flashing tools and production that could push them up boards should the momentum hold.

From potential NFL signal-callers to explosive and dynamic pass rushers, these four players came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, grabbing the eye of NFL decision makers.

2026 NFL Draft prospects that helped their stock following Week 3 action

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Alabama has remained a talking point for the entire country since its debacle against Florida State, but quietly, the Tide have played some good football over the last pair of weeks, led by Ty Simpson. A dual-threat talent who enters 2025 in his fourth season in Tuscaloosa, Simpson was excellent against the visiting Badgers in Week 3, tossing for 388 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller has thrown nine touchdowns compared to zero, again, zero interceptions in 95 passing attempts thus far in 2025.

For a draft class searching for its headliner at the position, Simpson has used the platform of the college football campaign to elevate himself within the group. He'll enjoy a bye week this coming Saturday before taking a trip to face the No. 5-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Sep. 27th.

WR Chris Brazzell, Tennessee

A massive human being at 6-foot-5, Brazzell almost single-handedly led the Volunteers to a home win over Georgia. It was a historic day for the Volunteers' top wideout, catching six of his seven targets for a gaudy stat line that included 177 receiving yards (44 after the catch) and a trio of touchdown catches. He'll need to work on the finer parts of the game before he ever moves himself into the top 100 conversations, but the size and ball skills are undeniable parts of his game that will force teams to move him up their board.

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

A true junior and transfer from NC State, Concepcion used the primetime spotlight in Week 3 to showcase his route-running, hands, and playmaking ability at all three levels of the offense. While the hype surrounding Concepcion dates back to his true freshman success in 2023 (73 catches, 849 yards), he's still a buzzy name around the league and a player teams have bolded as the season progresses for the Aggies. He's got a ton to like at the position as a player who understands the finer nuances of creating separation -- a trait that always translates.

EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

The box score doesn't tell the full story of Joseph's impact against Georgia. At 6-foot-3, 243 pounds (verified measurements), Josephs is an up-and-down versatile pass rusher that can attack offenses from a variety of alignments and force mishaps when setting protections. Two pressures, a forced fumble, and a TFL (tackle for loss) were the extent of his production that was quantifiable, but the double teams he split and chips he faced showed you all you need to know about how much Georgia respected him in that ballgame. NFL teams pick up on that kind of stuff, and it will hold weight in the pre-draft process over the next handful of months.

He's an electric defender at his size with all the intangibles to become a Day 1 pick in April.