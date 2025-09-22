2026 NFL Draft prospects that raised their stock after Week 4

While the 2026 NFL Draft remains months away, Week 4 of the college football campaign provided league executives and fans alike plenty to think about.

While past performance and spring grades set the spotlight on a large crop of ballplayers, a specific handful of prospects wasted no time making a statement, flashing tools and production that could push them up boards should the momentum hold.

From potential NFL signal-callers to explosive and dynamic pass rushers, these four players were outstanding, grabbing the eye of NFL decision makers.

2026 NFL Draft prospects that helped their stock following Week 4 action

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

On Saturday evening, Mendoza became just the second FBS player with five passing TDs and a 90% or higher completion percentage against an AP ranked opponent in the last three decades. Yeah, he was that special against the then top ten ranked Fightning Illini of Illinois.

Through the first month of the season, the Cal transfer has thrown 14 touchdown passes without a single interception, and has not only opened eyes around the NFL, but he's also placed himself atop the early race for the Heisman trophy.

All eyes remain centered on October 11th, where Mendoza will lead the Hoosiers into Eugene to square off with the Oregon Ducks -- currently ranked No. 6 in the country.

Scouts around the country in W4:



• Oklahoma State-Tulsa: Colts, Seahawks, Chargers, Patriots



• Oregon State- Oregon: Bills (2), 49ers, Seahawks, Chargers, Jets, Raiders, Saints, Jets, Bucs



• Duke - NC State: Giants, Eagles, Bills, Falcons



• Missouri - South Carolina:… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 20, 2025

WR Eric McAlister, TCU

A former transfer from Boise State, the 6-foot-3 McAlister was unguardable against SMU.

It was a historic day for the Horned Frogs wideout, catching eight of his 14 targets for a gaudy stat line that included 254 receiving yards (145 after the catch) and a trio of touchdown catches.

He's lower on teams' boards as we approach October, but production like he had in Week 4 is undeniable and will inevitably draw attention should he continue to showcase well as conference play arrives.

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr, Miami

This isn't the first time Bain has landed on this list, and I promise it won't be the last.

Arguably the country's top performer, on either side of the ball, through five weeks (including Week 0) Bain amassed 10 more total pressures against the Florida Gators, raising his total to 23 in just four starts.

A powerful blend of brute strength and athleticism to bend the edge at 273 pounds, he's been the headliner for an undefeated Hurricanes roster that currently atop the ACC and second in the country.

CB TJ Hall, Iowa

Another year, another DB to know out of the Iowa program. From Riley Moss to Dane Belton, Sebastian Castro and Cooper DeJean over the last few years, Hall looks next in line to hear his name called.

He was picked on a bit this past week against Rutgers (8 targets), but the man coverage ability and fluidity pop on tape and have been a topic for scouts over the first few weeks of the season.

It's good to see how corners react when they're thrown into the fire a bit in man coverage, and Harris has done a fine job in isolation thus far. He's a name to keep an eye on as the fall progresses.