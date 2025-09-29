While the 2026 NFL Draft remains months away, Week 5 of the college football campaign provided league executives and fans alike plenty to think about.

While past performance and spring grades set the spotlight on a large crop of ballplayers, a specific handful of prospects wasted no time making a statement, flashing tools and production that could push them up boards should the momentum hold.

From potential NFL signal-callers to explosive and dynamic weapons on the outside, these four players were outstanding, grabbing the eye of NFL decision makers.

Oregon QB Dante Moore leads 2026 NFL Draft prospects on the rise

QB Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore was not only outstanding for the Ducks, but he was also outstanding when Oregon needed him to be at his best.

In what is arguably the toughest environments in all of college football to compete in, Moore tossed for 248 yards and a trio of touchdowns to lead Oregon to a 30-24, double OT win over Penn State.

A former all-world recruit who began his career at UCLA, Moore looked poised, collected, and took everything the Nittany Lions defense gave him throughout the evening. He didn't force throws, he didn't try to play hero ball -- he operated Will Stein's offense to a T while showcasing many of the traits NFL teams tout highly in the upcoming class.

Through five weeks of the campaign, Moore is firmly in the Heisman race and is a ballplayer who has become must-watch TV each and every week.

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Speaking of tough environments, Simpson strolled into Athens, Georgia, and threw for 276 yards and two scores on his way to a massive road SEC win for the Crimson Tide.

While there have been a whole lot of questions surrounding the identity of HC Kalen DeBoer's group, Simpson took it upon himself to answer any outlying questions in Week 5.

Looking back at the All-22 from the ballgame on Saturday evening, Simpson's ability to dissect defenses at every level, at every depth, is extremely impressive. He is constantly on time, never in a hurry, and the dual-threat skillset has popped off the page the last few weeks.

He's a riser in a QB class searching for someone to take ahold of the top rung.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Lemon delivered one of the standout performances of Week 5, even if the Trojans came up short against Illinois.

A highly touted prospect heading into the season, he was impossible to ignore, finishing with 11 receptions, 151 yards, and two touchdowns, looking every bit like the featured weapon in USC’s offense.

From the opening drive, he established himself as QB Jayden Maiava’s most reliable target. He lined up all over the formation -- outside, in the slot, and in motion -- consistently creating separation with outstanding route running and sudden bursts in and out of his breaks.

What made the performance even more impressive was how Lemon sustained his impact across all four quarters. With Ja’Kobi Lane limited and USC struggling to run the ball consistently, he was the engine of the offense. Third downs, two-minute drill, red zone looks -- he was the first read, the second read, really, the only read at times.

Lemon also showed toughness after the catch, slipping tackles and fighting through contact. His timing with Maiava looked polished, and his ability to find space in zones gave the offense rhythm when everything else sputtered. In a game defined by missed stops and late defensive breakdowns, he was the constant that kept USC afloat.

Big picture, it was a draft-stock booster and a statement outing. Lemon looked like a high-end WR1 and someone a defense has to account for on every snap.

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Reese has steadily gone from rotational piece to emerging tone-setter, and his impact is becoming harder to ignore.

With his frame and explosiveness, he’s quickly carving out a reputation as not only of the Buckeyes’ most reliable defenders on all three downs, but one of the country's premier 'backers.

The former No. 19 overall ranked LB in the class of 2022, Reese has been active and production-heavy early this season, showcasing an elite level skillset from hash to hash.

He was the same all afternoon long against the Washington Huskies in Week 5.

What has popped for scouts is the overall game of Reese at the second level. He's got the length and athleticism to slip blocks and chase ball carriers, but he’s also physical enough to hold his ground and finish plays. He’s flashed versatility -- blitzing off the edge, plugging interior gaps, and dropping into coverage when needed.

For a defense that prides itself on speed and adaptability, he’s thriving early on.

And what makes him so darn impressive is that there’s still room to level up.

In coverage, tight ends and slot matchups will continue to challenge him, and consistency snap-to-snap will be critical as he takes on a heavier workload. The more he becomes a focal point of the defense, the more he’ll have to answer for how offenses scheme around him.

But the arrow is pointed straight up. Reese looks like the next in line in Ohio State’s linebacker lineage, and he’s already proving he can be a difference-maker in the Big Ten.

With every game, he’s not just filling a role -- he’s building his résumé as one of the country's elite on the defensive side of the ball.