2026 NFL Draft prospects that raised their stock after Week 6

While the 2026 NFL Draft remains months away, Week 6 of the college football campaign provided league executives and fans alike plenty to think about.

While past performance and spring grades set the spotlight on a large crop of ballplayers as the season began, six weeks of ball have placed a spotlight on a new group of prospects worthy of discussion.

From potential elite sack artists to explosive and dynamic weapons on the outside, these four players were outstanding, grabbing the eye of NFL decision makers.

Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor leads 2026 NFL Draft prospects on the rise

ED Akheem Mesidor, Miami

In what was expected to be the headlining matchup of the Week 6 slate, Mesidor and the Hurricanes walked into Tallahassee and completely blew the Seminoles out of the water.

A 28-22 ballgame tells only half the story, as Miami was in control from whistle to whistle.

While his teammate Rueben Bain draws much of the attention as a potential top-five pick in April, Mesidor has been just as good on the opposite side, totaling 27 pressures and four sacks in his first five starts.

Furthermore, he's been at his best when the lights are at their brightest over the last two weeks amassing 17 total pressures against the Florida Gators and the aforementioned Seminoles.

The eyes of the NFL will only continue to grow in numbers surrounding Mesidor's impressive skillset at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds.

QB Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

What a day it was for the former Indiana transfer in Sorsby, lighting up the Iowa State Cyclones defense for 292 yards and two scores through the air, with another 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Looking back at the All-22 from the ballgame on Saturday, Sorsby's ability to dissect defenses at every level, at every depth, is extremely impressive. He is constantly on time, never in a hurry, and the dual-threat skillset has popped off the page the last few weeks.

He hasn't thrown an interception since Week 1, he's got the size and arm talent to threaten all three levels, and the ways in which he can hurt defenses seemingly grows by the week.

He's a riser in a QB class searching for someone to take ahold of the top rung.

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

There's 136 FBS programs across the country, and Tate would likely be WR1 at 133 of them.

A highly touted prospect heading into the season, Tate has been impossible to ignore despite playing second fiddle to Jeremiah Smith.

Week 6 was his most recent highlight-reel filled afternoon, finishing with 9 receptions, 183 yards, and a touchdown.

Sayin with a DOT to Carnell Tate 🙌 @OhioStateFB



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/sSzAO5J1KL — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 5, 2025

Big picture, it was a draft-stock booster and a statement outing. Tate looked like a high-end WR1 and someone a defense has to account for on every snap.

TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

Trigg has been a name inside talent evaluation circles for seemingly half a decade now.

A former all-world recruit that has spent time at USC (2021), Ole Miss (2022-23) and now in his second season at Baylor, Trigg has looked every bit the part of a top 50 pick through six weeks.

This 2-Catch Sequence from Baylor TE Michael Trigg is absurd 😂 pic.twitter.com/HJcWxVbfiX — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 4, 2025

He's got the length and athleticism to play in-line, along with the route-running and sensational body control to make plays beyond the sticks.

In a day-in-age where the tight end position continues to modify in terms of what NFL teams are asking of the position, he fits the script in a variety of ways as a potential featured weapon at the next level.

With every game, he’s not just filling a role -- he’s building his résumé as one of the country's elite at the flex spot.