2026 NFL Draft prospects that raised their stock after Week 8

While the 2026 NFL Draft remains months away, Week 8 of the college football campaign provided league executives and fans alike plenty to think about.

While past performance and spring grades set the spotlight on a large crop of ballplayers as the season began, seven weeks of ball have placed a spotlight on a new group of prospects worthy of discussion.

From potential future face of the franchise signal-callers to an elite mismatch weapon, these four players were outstanding, grabbing the eye of NFL decision makers.

Oregon QB Dante Moore leads 2026 NFL Draft prospects on the rise

QB Dante Moore, Oregon

It was a highly efficient afternoon for Moore, completing 15 of his 20 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns.

A win over Rutgers won't move the needle for many, but it's been his consistency, poise, and ability to win within structure that has popped off the screen thus far in 2025.

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

What a linebacker class it's shaping up to be in April.

While Rodriguez isn't an elite athlete out of the SEC or a downhill thumper from the Big Ten, he's a guy that finds himself in the middle as just a flat out stud of a ballplayer.

Much of the attention for scouts when they visit Lubbock remains on the edge tandem of David Bailey and Romello Height, but Rodriguez has remained a focal point specifically over the last few weeks.

QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Stockton was incredible Saturday afternoon against the Rebels.

In what was the biggest game of the slate in Week 8, Stockton led the Bulldogs through a shootout tossing for 307 yards and four scores.

Georgia's defense has questions to be answered, but Stockton has consistently placed Georgia in a spot to win football games no matter how leaky Kirby Smart's unit on the opposite side has been.

TE Trey'Dez Green, LSU

Man oh man, if you haven't watched Green play ball yet, take a few minutes over the next few weeks and flip on LSU when you can.

A mountain of a man at 6-foot-7, Green has caught 15 of his 19 targets over the last two weeks, and has reached the endzone in back to back games, as well.

Whether teams evaluate him as a wideout, or flex weapon, he's a mismatch nightmare the moment he steps onto the football field.