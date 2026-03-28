2026 NFL Draft: Sleeper pass rusher wrecking mock draft predictions everywhere

Although the 2026 NFL Draft class isn't considered the best pool of talent in recent memory, it's got an undeniably good group of defensive linemen and pass rush prospects. Starting at the top of the class with players like Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain, the first round will be full of players on the defensive front who can make an instant impact.

But have we been overlooking one of the best players in the class up to this point?

The closer we get to the draft itself, the more people in the know seem to be talking about UCF prospect Malachi Lawrence, who has made routine appearances in our 2026 NFL mock draft scenarios, but not in the 1st round. At this point, it sounds like his stock is skyrocketing to the point that he might not just sneak into round one, but he'll more likely be off the board in the top 15-25 picks overall.

UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence skyrocketing up 2026 NFL Draft boards

Lawrence recently put up some ridiculous numbers at his pre-draft pro day to show off his athletic traits as well.

Malachi Lawrence is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.94 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 13 out of 2085 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Pending Pro Day.https://t.co/7enRf24sxy pic.twitter.com/ectOmUfgeM — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 19, 2026

Lawrence is coming off of one of the best seasons he had at the college level with 7 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles. He's proven he can get after the quarterback in a hurry with one of the quickest get-offs in the incoming class, evidenced by his lightning-quick 1.57-second 10-yard split.

The combination of explosiveness, long speed, and quickness are exactly the types of athletic traits you look for in a first-round pass rush prospect, but it's the plan as a rusher that makes Lawrence such a special player. He is coming into the NFL with a lot of game experience (39 college games), and along with that, a nice repertoire of moves in his bag.

When people in the NFL Draft community like Dane Brugler start talking about Lawrence as a possible top-25 pick overall, you have to start taking notice. Brugler has connections to NFL teams who are likely gushing over this guy, and NFL teams are just always hungry for guys who can get after the quarterback.

When you combine the fact that Lawrence was productive for three seasons along with the fact that he's got elite traits, what you get is kind of a no-brainer 1st-round player. And now, mock drafts will need to be adjusted accordingly going forward.