2026 NFL Draft: Tennessee CB Colton Hood Scouting Report

Colton Hood enters the 2026 NFL Draft cycle as one of the more intriguing corner prospects out of the SEC, offering a blend of length, athleticism, and competitive edge that NFL teams covet on the perimeter.

After transferring to Tennessee after a year at both Colorado and Auburn, Hood quickly established himself as a reliable coverage defender in a conference loaded with NFL-caliber wideouts. Let's dive into the tape.

Notes:

Height: 6011 (verified in-season)

Weight: 193 (verified in-season)

Expected 40 Yard Dash Time: 4.45–4.52

Recruiting: Three-star recruit.

College Production: Multi-year contributor with starting experience in two different conferences. Consistent target rate with strong pass breakup production against top competition.

Positives:

- Good length and frame for an outside corner. Uses size effectively to disrupt receivers at the line.



- Extremely patient in press coverage. Times jams well and avoids overextending early in routes.



- Smooth mover with balanced footwork.



- Strong zone awareness. Reads quarterback eyes and closes throwing windows quickly.



- Competitive at the catch point and does not panic with his back to the QB -- willing to challenge receivers through the whistle.



- Reliable open-field tackler. Squares up and finishes plays on the perimeter.

Hood profiles as a scheme-versatile DB who can contribute early in both man and zone-heavy systems. His ability to stay disciplined and limit explosive plays makes him a stabilizing presence in a secondary.

Negatives:

- Doesn't possess elite recovery speed. Can be stressed by true vertical burners.



- Ball production is solid but not exceptional. Needs to convert more pass breakups into interceptions.



- Can be overly physical at the top of routes, risking penalties at the next level.



- Lacks sudden twitch compared to smaller, slot-focused corners.

Hood’s limitations cap his ceiling slightly, but his floor is well-defined. He projects best as a dependable No. 2 outside corner who can start early in his career. With continued refinement and experience, his consistency should translate well to the next level.

Colton Hood NFL Player Comparison: Carlton Davis

The comparison is based on size, physicality, and play temperament. Like Davis, Hood wins with length, outstanding patience, and strength rather than elite speed or suddenness. Their alignment versatility is comparable, also.

Colton Hood NFL Draft Grade: Early Day 2

Late Day 1 is absolutely a possibility here, but conversations within league circles and my personal eval sway me toward the early parts of Day 2 for Hood.