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2026 NFL Draft tracker: Full list of picks, analysis, and much more

It's about that time.
ByLou Scataglia|
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2026 NFL Draft logo | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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Round 1 Tracker (return for updates as the first round pours in)

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