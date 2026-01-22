2026 NFL Draft: Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers Scouting Report

Eli Stowers enters the 2026 NFL Draft cycle as one of the more unique 'F' weapons in the class, bringing versatility, athleticism, and production from a non-traditional path.
A transfer from New Mexico State to Vanderbilt, Stowers quickly became the focal point of the Commodores’ passing offense this fall, emerging as a constant matchup problem in the middle of the field. Let's dive into the tape that paints an intriguing picture for an athlete at a position that continues to evolve.
Notes:
Height: 6034 (verified in-season)
Weight: 239 (verified in-season)
Expected 40 Yard Dash Time: 4.62–4.70
Recruiting: Three-star recruit. Originally signed with Texas A&M before transferring to New Mexico State and later Vanderbilt.
College Production: 62 receptions, 769 receiving yards, and 4 touchdowns during the 2025 season. Primary offensive weapon in Vanderbilt’s passing attack.
Positives:
- Good, not great, overall athleticism with receiver-like movement skills for the position.
- Natural hands catcher who adjusts well to throws outside his frame.
- Effective route runner against linebackers and safeties. Understands spacing and leverage.
- Can be deployed inline, in the slot, or as an H-back.
- Creative runner after the catch -- runs with balance and vision once the ball is secured.
- Competitive effort as a blocker. Willing to engage despite average size.
Stowers profiles as a modern receiving tight end who can create mismatches through alignment and route diversity. His production at Vanderbilt reflects his ability to function as a primary read rather than a complementary piece, and in the right offense, he can be a reliable chain-mover and red-zone contributor.
Negatives:
- Lacks prototypical bulk and play strength for consistent inline blocking.
- Anchor strength is limited against bigger edge defenders.
- Does not possess elite top-end speed to consistently threaten vertically.
- May need to be schemed free rather than winning purely in isolation.
Stowers’ limitations are largely role-based. He is best utilized in space as part of a creative offensive design rather than as a traditional Y tight end. Teams expecting heavy inline blocking responsibilities will need to temper expectations early, and could limit his snap count.
Eli Stowers NFL Player Comparison: Dalton Schultz
The comparison is based on usage profile, athletic traits, and reliability as a receiver. Like Schultz, Stowers wins with route awareness, hands, and toughness rather than overwhelming physical traits, projecting as a dependable target in the short-to-intermediate passing game.
Eli Stowers NFL Draft Grade: Mid Day 2
Stowers’ 2025 production, versatility, and receiving polish make him a strong mid–Day 2 candidate. Expect him to carve out an early role as a matchup tight end with starter upside in a pass-focused offense. Broncos, Buccaneers, Eagles, Commanders are all potential fits.
