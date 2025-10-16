2026 NFL Drat Prospects that raised their stock after Week 7

While the 2026 NFL Draft remains months away, Week 7 of the college football campaign provided league executives and fans alike plenty to think about.

While past performance and spring grades set the spotlight on a large crop of ballplayers as the season began, seven weeks of ball have placed a spotlight on a new group of prospects worthy of discussion.

From potential future face of the franchise signal-callers to elite sack artists, these four players were outstanding, grabbing the eye of NFL decision makers.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza leads 2026 NFL Draft prospects on the rise

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Look, it wasn't a perfect afternoon for Mendoza, but guiding his team through the treacherous waters that are Dan Lanning's group will, and has held weight since the conclusion of Saturday's game.

From a box score perspective, he threw just one touchdown to go along with an interception as well, but it was his poise in high leverage moments, ability to rip throws through tight windows, and bottom line, lead the Hoosiers to one of their biggest wins in program history.

As a whole, Mendoza has now thrown 17 TDs compared to two picks in six starts, and remains one of the Heisman trophy favorites through mid-October.

ED David Bailey, Texas Tech

What a day it was for the former Stanford transfer in Bailey, who totaled 12 pressures against the now No. 7 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Looking back at the All-22 from the ballgame on Saturday, Bailey was in his own class. Speed, power, counters, winning on stunts and twists, he was everywhere, all the time, all at once.

Much of the attention has centered around Miami's Rueben Bain Jr as the headliner at the position in the upcoming class, but for me, there hasn't been a more impressive defender in college football over the last few weeks.

DB Mansoor Delane, LSU

A transfer to Baton Rouge from Virginia Tech, Delane has met, and exceeded expectations through the early portions of the campaign.

LSU DB Mansoor Delane through six weeks (210 coverage snaps):



🎯22 targets against

🔒6 catches

🔒77 passing yards allowed

🔒27.3 comp %

🔒8 forced INC

🔒1 INT



The VA Tech transfer has been everything and more for the LSU secondary, and has lived up to every expectation as… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) October 13, 2025

LSU is flying around at all levels of DC Blake Baker's defense, but Delane's ability to live on island similarly to the elites of yesteryear to also don the Tigers uniform has showcased one of the country's premier aerial stalwarts.

LB CJ Allen, Georgia

You always know the type of defender you're going to get out of Athens, and Allen fits the script to a T. He's got the strength at the point of attack and instincts to live on early downs, only to flip and run against some of the SEC's elite weapons at tight ends.

With every game, he’s not just filling a role -- he’s building his résumé as one of the country's elite at the position.

It's a deep class of 'backers, but week by week Allen continues to elevate himself within a program that carries a national spotlight each time they line up.