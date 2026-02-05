2026 NFL Free Agency: 1 ideal free agency fit for every AFC playoff team

Jacksonville Jaguars - John Franklin-Myers, DE

One thing that the Jacksonville Jaguars defense did not do well this past season is generate pressure, especially from the interior of the defensive line. John Franklin-Myers is a very good interior rusher who just came off two great seasons with the Broncos in 2024 and 2025. He's a high-floor player who has been consistently productive for a half-decade now.

A modest, two-year deal for Franklin-Myers to help out the Jaguars defensive line would be a win for both parties.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers, QB

I am kind of cheating here, but Aaron Rodgers is a free agent, and the Pittsburgh Steelers just hired a head coach in Mike McCarthy with whom Rodgers has ton of past experience with. The McCarthy-Rodgers Green Bay Packers beat the Steelers in the Super Bowl way back in 2010, and with the Steelers not having a long-term quarterback plan in place, they could buy a year of time to find that solution if Rodgers returns for another season.

Houston Texans - Braden Smith, RT

Braden Smith has been a consistently good right tackle in the NFL for quite some time now. The Indianapolis Colts could lose Smith in free agency to a team like the Houston Texans, who have trotted out a ton of different offensive line combinations in recent years. They simply have to get settled at the tackle spots, if nothing else, Aireontae Ersery played rather well in his rookie season and appears to have the makeup of a franchise left tackle.

Signing Braden Smith for a few years gives the Texans an above-average tackle situation.

Buffalo Bills - Jaylen Watson, CB

One area that the Buffalo Bills must address this offseason is the secondary. The team could look to sign Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson. The Chiefs have excelled at finding and developing defensive back talent, as Watson is yet another example of that. Buffalo simply needs more stability on the backend of the defense and could also be a logical fit for a top free agent safety as well.

Los Angeles Chargers - Tyler Linderbaum, C

Ideally, the Los Angeles Chargers eventually get a healthy Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back into the lineup. Adding Tyler Linderbaum to the mix would really begin to make things encouraging on that offensive line, which was the primary reason why the Chargers went one-and-done in the playoffs. Linderbaum is, arguably, the best center in the NFL and is one of the easiest fits for the Chargers in 2026 and beyond.