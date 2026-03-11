2026 NFL Free Agency: Big winners and losers as the frenzy continues

There have been some wild contracts handed out in free agency thus far, and even though there are so many players still out there, we still have some clear-cut winners and losers. This free agency period has honestly gone like most of them.

Some players got some big-time contracts and clearly got overpaid, while others didn't get quite as much as we thought. However, the big elephant in the room is obviously the Maxx Crosby trade debacle that ended up not happening.

Through the first three days of free agency, let's get into some winners and losers.

Biggest winners and losers from 2026 NFL Free Agency thus far

Winner: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Carolina Panthers

Jaelan Phillips spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Season, and Phillips has turned into a good player, but really nothing more. However, he landed a great contract with the Carolina Panthers, now becoming one of the highest-paid pass-rushers in the NFL. This does feel like a classic example of a team jumping the gun in free agency and overpaying, so this is great for Phillips, as he probably is worth something a lot closer to $20 million per season, as he's in that third-ish tier of pass rushers in the league.

Loser: Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

As of now, the Denver Broncos have not done a single thing to upgrade the roster, and it's actually gotten worse with the departures of John Franklin-Myers and Dre Greenlaw, but more importantly, the offense needed some major upgrades at all three skill positions, and the Broncos have not done that.

Sure, they could swing a major trade, but it's not looking like that's going to happen. In 2026, Bo Nix might end up having to again deal with a below-average group of playmakers in Denver. Nix is a 'loser' thus far in free agency.

Winner: Daniel Jones, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones again scores a massive payday, this time from the Indianapolis Colts. To be fair, the Colts really had no choice, but this does again feel like a massive overpay, as Jones is now recovering from a torn Achilles, so there is no guarantee he'll be back to 100% at any point, as this is a major, major injury to return to form from.

Jones and his agency clearly knew they had leverage in these contract discussions, and you can tell that he squeezed every single penny out of this team, even if it's a deal that they can rip up after just one year. The deal is for two years and can be worth up to $100 million.

Loser: Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

Crosby was headed to the Baltimore Ravens until he wasn't, so he's now back with the Las Vegas Raiders, a team he clearly did not want to play for anymore. Crosby might end up still getting traded to a new team, but the Raiders would not get two first-round picks back in another deal.

Crosby could end up sticking with the team, but he probably had already moved on from this team in his mind, and all he's done with the Raiders is lose, and lose some more. There isn't a guarantee that changes, either.