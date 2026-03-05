2026 NFL Free Agency: Final predictions as legal tampering period approaches

Devin Lloyd signs with the Washington Commanders

Needing an infusion of youth on both sides of the ball, the Washington Commanders sign Devin Lloyd in our free agency predictions. Lloyd is coming off a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro season and really excelled in coverage, which is a huge pull for linebackers. This would be a slam-dunk signing by the Commanders front office.

Rasheed Walker signs with the New England Patriots

The Will Campbell situation is interesting, and I am not sure it's a bad idea to kick him inside to guard. Sure, we might be jumping the gun here, but it's obvious that Campbell did suffer a bit at left tackle. It would not shock me if the Patriots threw a ton of money at Rasheed Walker in free agency.

David Edwards signs with the Seattle Seahawks

Upgrading from Anthony Bradford should be a top priority for the Seattle Seahawks this coming offseason, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better upgrade than David Edwards, who figures to get a deal worth close to $20 million per season.

Offensive line play is always a premium in the NFL, and after a successful tenure with the Bills, Edwards heads to the Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Tyler Linderbaum signs with the Los Angeles Chargers

Tyler Linderbaum is a three-time Pro Bowl center who is, as of now, set to be a free agent, which feels wild to type out. He's a top-3 center in the NFL and is going to flat-out shatter the center contract market. With the shocking retirement of Drew Dalman, one would have to wonder if the Bears would make this move, but the Chargers are in a better cap situation and could throw a top-tier contract at him.

The Chargers interior offensive line was downright awful in 2025. Linderbaum can help reverse that easily.