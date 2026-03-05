2026 NFL Free Agency: Final predictions as legal tampering period approaches

Wan'Dale Robinson signs with the Tennessee Titans

The Brian Daboll connection and clear need for a wide receiver upgrade makes this potential pairing extremely logical. Wan'Dale Robinson is not a no. 1 wide receiver, but he's going to be a high-end security blankt for Cam Ward in 2026 and beyond.

Tyler Allgeier signs with the Seattle Seahawks

If the Seahawks do lose Walker in free agency, they could pivot to Tyler Allgeier, a player who ran for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season, brings pass protection to the mix, and is one of the tougher players to bring down in the NFL.

Khalil Mack signs with the Cincinnati Bengals

This could be a fun one. At some point, the Cincinnati Bengals have to get serious and spend this cap space, right? Khalil Mack heading to the Bengals on a rich one-year deal would honestly be awesome, as Cincy is truly just an average defense away from being a juggernaut once again, and Mack has a bit left in the tank.

Odafe Oweh signs with the San Francisco 49ers

Fielding perhaps the worst defensive front in the NFL last year, the San Francisco 49ers are going to go hunting for upgrades in free agency, and they could find one in Odafe Oweh, who is going to cash in, but he's not necessarily going to break the bank, so this could be a really nice 'bang for your buck' situation for the 49ers, a team that won 12 games despite a ton of injuries in 2025.

Bryan Cook signs with the Los Angeles Rams

We did see the Los Angeles Rams swing a major trade for Trent McDuffie, and they might not be done yet. Signing one of the top safeties on the free agency market in Bryan Cook could really thrust this secondary into orbit, and the defensive line is already quite solid.