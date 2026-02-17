2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting landing spots for every top running back

Javonte Williams - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints desperately need to get better at running back this offseason. In 2025, the top two rushers on the team were Alvin Kamara with 471 yards and Devin Neal with 206 yards. They both averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.

Audric Estime was third on the team with 198 yards, and Kendre Miller was fourth with 193. Overall, the rushing attack was just not nearly good enough, and with a surprisingly huge second year coming up for Tyler Shough, who looked sharp as a rookie, the urgency should be kicked up a notch.

Javonte Williams had a career year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, running for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Saints combined to run for just 1,604 yards. Williams averaged a solid 4.8 yards per carry and did all of this in just 16 games.

The Saints extending a lucrative multi-year contract would be a wise idea here, as the run game would be in a good spot for 2026 and beyond.

Travis Etienne - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have to ensure the running back room is in a good spot whenever Patrick Mahomes returns to the lineup, They could do that by signing Travis Etienne. Etienne doesn't appear to be headed toward being tagged, and to reinforce this point, the Jacksonville Jaguars did draft two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft in Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen.

The Jacksonville not being in a great spot cap-wise, Etienne appears to be headed toward free agency. He has upside as a receiver and has been an efficient running back his entire career. Not only would this be a floor-raising move for the Chiefs, but Etienne is good enough to help the Chiefs field a top-10 run game, which is what could unlock this offense for years to come.