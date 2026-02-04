2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting where the best free agents will sign

Alec Pierce - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs just have not been able to throw the ball down the field well in recent years, and much of that is due to the absence of a consistent deep-ball threat. Enter, Alec Pierce. Pierce had just over 1,000 yards for the Colts in 2025 on fewer than 50 receptions. He again led the league in yards per reception and is truly a big play waiting to happen.

The Chiefs make a ton of sense for Pierce, as not only do they need a deep-ball threat, but they simply need more talented players on offense.

Tyler Linderbaum - New York Giants

Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens back in the 2022 NFL Draft, Tyler Linderbaum is a three-time Pro Bowler and a top-3 center in the NFL. However, the Ravens actually declined Linderbaum's 5th-year option, so as of now, he is set to be a free agent.

There hasn't been any indication that Linderbaum and the Ravens are close to a deal, either. It could make a lot of sense for the talented center to follow his former head coach John Harbaugh and head to the New York Giants, a team that has pieces to be great but still need to round-out certain units.

Getting another starter along the interior of the offensive line is a need, and there might not be a better fit than upgrading the center, as Jaxson Dart, their encouraging rookie QB in 2025, could breakout in 2026 with an improve OL and a high-end center to help in protection.

Mike Evans - Buffalo Bills

Mike Evans is on the wrong side of 30 but is still a very talented player and a borderline Hall of Famer. He could fit with the Buffalo Bills for a year or two. Buffalo is another AFC team that needs more pass-catching help, but they don't currently have a ton of cap space to spend and have some notable needs on defense.

Evans isn't going to command anything that pricey, so the financials and skillset Evans would bring would fit for the Bills for at least a season.