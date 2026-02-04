2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting where the best free agents will sign

Devin Lloyd - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos must get better at the linebacker position in the offseason, and there is no better player on the market than Devin Lloyd to help them do that. Lloyd just had an All-Pro season and would finally give Denver a consistent, reliable player at the position.

All of Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are free agents at the ILB spot for Denver. A hypothetical pairing of Lloyd and Dre Greenlaw would give the Broncos the best ILB duo in the league for 2026.

Wan'Dale Robinson - San Francisco 49ers

Wan'Dale Robinson had a career year for the New York Giants in 2025. He caught 92 passes for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns. Robinson also just turned 25 years old, so he's still very young and is set to cash in this offseason.

The thing with Robinson is that he isn't a no. 1 wide receiver. He's only 5-8 and 185 pounds, and what he brings to the table is a lot of that 'make you miss' skillset near the line of scrimmage. A team like the San Francisco 49ers would make a lot of sense, as much of their offense is simply about getting the ball to the playmakers and letting them to a lot of the work.

Robinson would thrive in a Shanahan system, and the Niners are honestly in desperate need of some more weapons on offense. Not only that, but the team just cannot seem to stay healthy year over year, either.

Joey Bosa - San Francisco 49ers

Joey Bosa isn't the player he once was, but he did have a solidly productive season for the Buffalo Bills in 2025, racking up 5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits in 15 games. He's still a starting-caliber player and nearly signed with the 49ers last offseason. Well, this might be the year where he finally decides to sign with the team and join his brother, Nick Bosa, on the defensive line.

San Francisco is in need of some pass-rushing help. Signing the other Bosa brother makes a load of sense.