2026 NFL Free Agency: Ranking the best free agent deals after day one

Day one of free agency is in the books, and there are still so many players out on the market, so the fun is really only getting started. We're still in the legal tampering period, so none of the contracts can be signed and become official unless players stay with their previous team and essentially re-sign.

Most of the free agency deals we have seen have been agreed upon by teams and players' agents, but the players cannot sign them until March 11th. Anyway, like always, there are some top-shelf free agency deals that went down, and others that teams are going to soon regret.

Now that we're into day two of free agency, let's dive into the five best free agency contracts from the first day of action.

Ranking the best overall free agency contracts as day one wraps up

5. Kenneth Walker, Kansas City Chiefs (three years, $43.05 million)

While I do not necessarily agree with the Kansas City Chiefs paying top-shelf money for a running back, I see why they did it. For multiple years now, and even during their Super Bowl runs, the Chiefs never really scared you that much with the rushing attack.

And in today's NFL, you don't necessarily have to spend big-time in the backfield, but it became very clear in 2025 that the Chiefs simply had to get better at this position, so the front office wasted no time here and won the Kenneth Walker III sweepstakes. Walker isn't a great running back, but he's going to raise the floor big-time and become a yearly 1,000-yard rusher.

4. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati Bengals (three years, $40.25 million)

The Cincinnati Bengals not only will sign a player from a top rival in the Chiefs, but they also addressed a key position of need in the secondary, and it's just nice to see that the front office was not afraid to spend some money this offseason. They have missed the playoffs three years in a row, and in 2025, the defense hit rock-bottom. Cincy simply needs better players on that side of the ball, and they got a huge upgrade in Bryan Cook.