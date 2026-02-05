2026 NFL Free Agency: Which teams have the most cap to make blockbuster moves?

3. Los Angeles Chargers - $88.67 million

The Los Angeles Chargers are sitting pretty with nearly $90 million in available cap space, and I would be shocked if most of that was not allocated to some serious reinforcements along the offensive line. The team saw both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater go down with season-ending injuries, and even when those two are healthy, the offensive line leaves a lot to be desired.

LA has now gone one-and-done in the playoffs for the seocnd year in a row, and another issue to lump in here is that Justin Herbert has truly played terribly over the past two playoff games for the Bolts. At the end of the day, the Chargers can add all the talent they want onto the roster, but if the quarterback cannot rise to the occasion, none of that talent will matter.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - $91.52 million

Arguably the worst roster in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders at least have a ton of money to spend and will eventually officially hire Klint Kubiak as its next head coach. The Raiders will then likely take Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as well.

If Mendoza ends up being a franchise-caliber quarterback, the Raiders are in business, but the front office will also need to infuse this roster with significant talent on both sides of the ball, period.

1. Tennessee Titans - $104.76 million

The Tennessee Titans have the most cap space in the NFL approaching the 2026 offseason. This team is north of $100 million in available space and might be one of the most improved teams in the NFL in 2026. When you think about the solid coaching hires of Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll, Cam Ward making a leap in year two, and the strong financial resources, it's hard to not get excited about the future.

Tennessee could truly make a ton of progress when free agency rolls around.