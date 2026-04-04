2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 most logical Round 1 fits that almost make too much sense

With the 2026 NFL Draft quickly approaching, teams are deep in preparation for this year's class. This class, as a whole, isn't the deepest, but there is some notable talent near the top. Furthermore, something else that stands out with this class is the number of teams that have multiple first-round picks.

And the NFL Draft is a time when teams are supposed to make the necessary long-term change for their rosters. Drafting and developing is the one way to sustain success in this league, so this is truly the most important time of the year.

We've identified three logical Round 1 fits for this year's draft, and some of these fits honestly make too much sense.

These potential Round 1 fits honestly make too much sense

Jeremiyah Love to the Tennessee Titans at pick 4

There isn't a major weakness with Jeremiyah Love's game at the moment. He's explosive as a runner and as a pass-catcher. He's got exceptional speed and outstanding size. There's also been a ton of mock drafts that have Love going inside the top-5, and while this running back class is weaker as a whole, Love is a true bluechip prospect.

Heading to the Tennessee Titans would be an ideal fit, as the team would give Cam Ward an immediate upgrade in the backfield, and one of a quarterback's best friends is a strong running game. Love is a do-it-all weapon who would also aide in the development of Ward, someone who could breakout in year two if the environment comes together around him.

Sure, drafting a running back this high might not be seen as the correct use of draft capital, but the potential of Love is through the roof, as he could become a top-5 player at the position in no time.

Vega Ioane to the Los Angeles Chargers at pick 22

The Los Angeles Chargers, oddly enough, have not added to the offensive line as much as people thought they would this offseason. As of now, guard Cole Strange, a replacement-level player, would be in line to start at one of the guard spots.

The Chargers might have plans to address the offensive line early in the 2026 NFL Draft, and if they do, Vega Ioane makes a ton of sense at pick 22. Not only is he one of the few 'can't miss' prospects in the draft, but he also profiles as a starting-caliber NFL guard with an ideal blend of size, strength, and attributes.

Ioane would start along most offensive lines right now. The Chargers desperately need another reliable player as well, as Rashawn Slater can't seem to stay healthy, and Joe Alt struggled to stay on the field in 2025 as well.

Blake Miller to the Detroit Lions at pick 17

When you read up on Blake Miller, it'd be hard to not envision him in a Detroit Lions' uniform. First off, the Lions and Taylor Decker, their long-time left tackle, parted ways earlier this offseason. It seems like there is a chance that right tackle Penei Sewell kicks back over to left tackle, the position he played in college.

The Lions could absolutely do that by selecting Miller, who has over 50 career starts on the right side in college and is a massive team first-player who just did not miss games for the Clemson Tigers. He's 6-7, 317 pounds, and has over 34-inch arms, so the measurments are there.

And given how much experience Miller has, his transition from college into the NFL would be seamless. Not only that, but Detroit's offensive line is one of the best-coached units in the league. The plug-and-play ability of Miller would be ideal, and in the process, Sewell moving over to left tackle would give the Lions, very quickly, one of the league's best tackle duos.