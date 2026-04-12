2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

37. New York Giants - Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

The Giants could use another starter along the interior, and this is a sweet spot for some of the top guard prospects. Chase Bisontis’ range might be right around this spot, so the Giants get solid value here. Other prospects like Ioane and even Emmanuel Pregnon are going to be immediate starters along the interior.

New York has to continue building around Jaxson Dart, and that does not just mean giving him a ton of wide receivers and running backs.

38. Houston Texans - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacon Rodriguez at pick 38 might be rich in the eyes of some, but Rodriguez is going to be an excellent pro, as the Texans continue pouring resources into the defense. With the team having shored up the offensive line in free agency and even adding a new running back in David Montgomery, getting stronger on defense is going to be the icing on the cake here.

39. Cleveland Browns - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Brandon Cisse could hear his name called at the bottom of the first round, but he’ll drop into the second round here and head to the Browns. On paper, the Browns have more talent than you think, and all it might take for this team to win more games in 2026 than the NFL landscape thinks is average quarterback play.

That likely won’t come, but you really can’t argue with the amount of talent that has been brought in by this front office last year and in this mock draft.

40. Kansas City Chiefs - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Chiefs add some help along the defensive line and have, thus far, done a masterful job at addressing key roster needs. The secondary and wide receiver room got some love earlier in this mock, but now GM Brett Veach turns to the defensive line to get that unit squared away.