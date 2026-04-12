2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

45. Baltimore Ravens - D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

D’Angelo Ponds is a smaller player, but he’s the type of future slot cornerback who simply makes big-time plays when you least expect it. These smaller defensive backs tend to have a chip on their shoulder when they play.

It’s also a position that doesn’t really get as much love as others, so Ponds could be a homerun of a selection for Baltimore.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Lee Hunter will help the Buccaneers defensive line thrive in 2026. We saw Tampa bolster this unit in the first round, and there is nothing wrong with doubling down. A wide receiver would not be a bad choice here, either, as Mike Evans departed in free agency, and Chris Godwin is slowly getting up there in age.

47. Indianapolis Colts - Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

With no first-round pick due to the Sauce Gardner trade, the Colts have to really hope they hit on a couple of these draft picks. For all the faults of GM Chris Ballard, he has typically done an above-average job in the NFL Draft, especially in the middle rounds.

We can’t pretend like Ballard is this dysfunctional mess. Yes, he’s not accomplished much as the Colts GM, but oddly enough, he’s always had some ‘hits’ in the draft. Bolstering the defensive line would make sense. Kwity Paye is gone, and the team probably had some level of interest in reuniting Trey Hendrickson with Lou Anarumo.

48. Atlanta Falcons - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell is a first-round-caliber prospect working his way back from a late-2025 knee injury. This would be some highway robbery for the Falcons. The franchise has made a ton of changes this offseason, but none might be bigger than bringing in Tua Tagovailoa, who could have the ‘in’ to start in 2026.

And given how many viable weapons the Falcons have, this could be an offense ready to breakout in a major way, as Tagovailoa has been capable before in a resource-rich offense.