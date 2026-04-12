2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

49. Minnesota Vikings - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price is a pure runner and actually might be a smoother runner than Love, his teammate. The Vikings could have seen Price go off the board way earlier than this, as you can find mocks out there with the other Notre Dame running back going in the first round, but Price does have limited third-down value and is not super explosive, so he is a solid second-round prospect.

With Kyler Murray likely starting for the Vikings in 2026, it would not be a bad idea to not only field a great receiver room, which the Vikings have, but also field an efficient running back room as well.

50. Detroit Lions - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Malachi Lawrence might be one of those players who go a bit higher than expected, but the 50th overall selection could be some fair value with the pass-rusher. The traits are present with Lawrence, and the Lions have a major need along the defensive line to find another pass-rusher with some youth, who the Lions can pair up with Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit’s roster talent has never been an issue, but it’s more been the health of the group these past two seasons.

51. Carolina Panthers - AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

The Panthers signed both Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips in free agency, so General Manager Dan Morgan has done good work on this side of the ball. In order for Carolina’s defense to finally hit its stride and take that next step, they’ll need one more impact addition in the secondary, likely at safety.

AJ Haulcy has good ball skills and is going to be a solid pro. If Young can take another step forward in his fourth year, the Panthers could absolutely repeat as NFC South champions and host their second home playoff game in a row.

52. Green Bay Packers - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Emmanuel Pregnon is going to be a better run blocker than pass protector, but he has a metric ton of collegiate experience under his belt and is going to be one of those stable presences in the middle of any offensive line.

Pregnon may never truly be looked at as an elite guard, but there is some value in being a ‘high floor’ player in the NFL.