2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

53. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL)

Keionte Scott is another fun slot cornerback prospect in this year’s class. He heads to the Steelers at pick 53. It seems like Aaron Rodgers may eventually announce that he’s returning for one more season, and sadly enough, that would be the best-case scenario for the Steelers.

While the long-term quarterback situation remains unsolved, GM Omar Khan can chip away at other key roster needs. After years of piecing together the secondary in free agency, Pittsburgh begins using some NFL Draft capital.

54. Miami Dolphins (via PHI) - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

A high-upside linebacker, the Dolphins take Anthony Hill Jr. at pick 54. There might be a chance that the Dolphins eventually entertain trade offers for Jordyn Brooks at some point, which wouldn’t be a bad idea, especially if a team comes in with a strong offer.

But even now, the Dolphins could use more linebacker help.

55. Los Angeles Chargers - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Chargers lost former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to the Ravens head coaching job earlier this offseason. Losing Minter is a major loss for that side of the ball, as that unit under Minter was performing better than the roster talent would indicate.

Los Angeles has to restock this unit big-time, especially in the secondary and along the defensive line. With a ton of draftable pass-rushers available, there is no excuse for LA to not get someone new here.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Losing Lloyd in free agency to the Panthers, the Jaguars snag Jake Golday from Cincinnati, and use their first draft pick this year on a direct need. When teams are near the top of the NFL hierarchy and are on the cusp of being contenders, I believe the ‘draft for need’ mindset carries more value than simply taking the best player available.

Golday is 6-4 and nearly 240 pounds, and he’s way more athletic than you think. The ceiling here is insanely high.