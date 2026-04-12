2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

57. Chicago Bears - Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Eli Stowers on the Bears would be fun and also unfair to opponents. Stowers might actually end up in more of a wide receiver role. He’s a high-end athlete and is going to be a mismatch against any defensive back, but he’s not going to block much at all.

And his frame, while imposing, is closer to a big-bodied receiver than even a smaller tight end. In my view, Stowers could thrive as a receiver in Ben Johnson’s offense for years.

58. San Francisco 49ers - Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Chris Brazzell II from Tennessee is going to be a very strong deep-ball target. While quarterback Brock Purdy doesn’t exactly have the biggest arm in the world, Brazzell is also simply a player the Niners need at the position, as the receiver room has been through the wringer in recent years.

Brandon Aiyuk kind of disappeared in 2025, and Ricky Pearsall is struggling to stay healthy. San Francisco added Christian Kirk and Mike Evans in free agency this offseason.

59. Houston Texans - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Houston can go in a number of directions with this pick. They’ll use pick 59 on Antonio Williams from Clemson. Williams is 21 years old until the summer and is potentially a productive slot receiver at the next level. The Texans have a nice receiver room right now, especially if Tank Dell can’t return to form.

And in a major year for quarterback CJ Stroud, I’m sure he’d love it if his GM, Nick Caserio, gave him another weapon. Stroud’s fifth-year option was exercised, but that doesn’t at all mean he’s going to be signing an extension.

60. Chicago Bears - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The Bears could benefit from adding some secondary help as well. Keith Abney II is a tough corner who is going to give 110 percent on every rep, and while the Bears secondary did force a ton of turnovers last year, there was some meat left on the bone in coverage.

The front office reshaped the secondary a bit in free agency and will have the NFL Draft to do that further.