2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

61. Los Angeles Rams - Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

The Rams could have the best roster in the NFL, depending on who you ask. It’s been a heck of a job done by GM Les Snead. It feels like Los Angeles hasn’t missed on an NFL Draft pick for years. In Round 1 of this mock, we saw the Rams target Lemon from USC in the receiver room.

They’ll take to the defensive side of the ball now and grab Josiah Trotter from Missouri. His father played in the NFL, so Trotter has NFL bloodlines, and you honestly struggle to find another position for the Rams to target here.

Los Angeles probably should have won it all last year, but the defense kind of collapsed down the stretch. The secondary was the biggest need, and that’s already been taken care of, but the linebacker room could use a slight boost.

62. San Francisco 49ers (via DEN) - Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

The 49ers have another pick here thanks to the Broncos trading up nearly 40 picks way back in Round 1 of this mock. They’ll take Treydan Stukes from Arizona here and try to add more talent in the secondary.

Funnily enough, the Broncos did sign safety Talanoa Hufanga away last offseason and also employed Dre Greenlaw for a year, who went back to San Francisco earlier this offseason. The Niners probably enjoyed getting extra capital from Denver in this trade scenario.

63. New England Patriots - Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

The Patriots can go in a ton of different directions here. They’ll settle on Caleb Tiernan from Northwestern and add some talent along the offensive line to protect Drake Maye. The offensive line made some strides from 2024 into 2025, but there is clearly still more work to be done there.

64. Seattle Seahawks - Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

Keylan Rutledge is a player who some have said could go in Round 1, but that might be too rich a draft slot. The Seahawks could use an upgrade over Anthony Bradford, so being able to take Rutledge closer to the bottom of the second round could present a logical choice and an eventual upgrade at that spot.