2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers (via ARI) - Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
66. Tennessee Titans - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
67. Las Vegas Raiders - Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa
68. Philadelphia Eagles - Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
69. Houston Texans - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
70. Cleveland Browns - Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
71. Washington Commanders - Ted Hurts, WR, Georgia State
72. Cincinnati Bengals - Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
73. New Orleans Saints - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
74. Kansas City Chiefs - Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
75. Miami Dolphins - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
76. Pittsburgh Steelers - Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Justin Joly, TE, NC State
78. Indianapolis Colts - Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
79. Atlanta Falcons - Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
80. Baltimore Ravens - Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State
81. Jacksonville Jaguars - Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
82. Minnesota Vikings - Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
83. Carolina Panthers - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
84. Green Bay Packers - Will Lee II, CB, Texas A&M
85. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
86. Los Angeles Chargers - Bud Clark, S, TCU
87. Miami Dolphins - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
89. Chicago Bears - Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
90. Miami Dolphins - Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
91. Buffalo Bills - Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
92. Cleveland Browns (via DAL) - Connor Lew, OC, Auburn
93. Los Angeles Rams - Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida
94. Miami Dolphins - De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
95. New England Patriots - Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
96. Seattle Seahawks - Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
97. Minnesota Vikings - Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
98. Philadelphia Eagles - Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
99. Pittsburgh Steelers - Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
100. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky
We won’t cover every pick here, but there is a notable quarterback move in Round 3, as the Panthers snag Garrett Nussmeier at pick 83 to perhaps put a tiny bit of pressure on Bryce Yong in what is going to be a major fourth year for him.
There was also a major run on safeties, with five prospects going between picks 86 and 95. In this year’s draft, there is a ton of value to be had here in the third round, so expect more starters than you think from this group.
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