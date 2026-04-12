2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers (via ARI) - Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

66. Tennessee Titans - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

67. Las Vegas Raiders - Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa

68. Philadelphia Eagles - Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

69. Houston Texans - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

70. Cleveland Browns - Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

71. Washington Commanders - Ted Hurts, WR, Georgia State

72. Cincinnati Bengals - Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

73. New Orleans Saints - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

74. Kansas City Chiefs - Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

75. Miami Dolphins - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

76. Pittsburgh Steelers - Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Justin Joly, TE, NC State

78. Indianapolis Colts - Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

79. Atlanta Falcons - Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

80. Baltimore Ravens - Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State

81. Jacksonville Jaguars - Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

82. Minnesota Vikings - Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

83. Carolina Panthers - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

84. Green Bay Packers - Will Lee II, CB, Texas A&M

85. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Bud Clark, S, TCU

87. Miami Dolphins - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

89. Chicago Bears - Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

90. Miami Dolphins - Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

91. Buffalo Bills - Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

92. Cleveland Browns (via DAL) - Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

93. Los Angeles Rams - Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

94. Miami Dolphins - De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

95. New England Patriots - Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

96. Seattle Seahawks - Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

97. Minnesota Vikings - Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

98. Philadelphia Eagles - Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

99. Pittsburgh Steelers - Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

100. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

We won’t cover every pick here, but there is a notable quarterback move in Round 3, as the Panthers snag Garrett Nussmeier at pick 83 to perhaps put a tiny bit of pressure on Bryce Yong in what is going to be a major fourth year for him.

There was also a major run on safeties, with five prospects going between picks 86 and 95. In this year’s draft, there is a ton of value to be had here in the third round, so expect more starters than you think from this group.