2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

5. New York Giants - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is going to be a defensive back who does a bit of everything for the Giants, and new head coach John Harbaugh had someone like that in Kyle Hamilton. I am not saying Downs is going to be as good as Hamilton, but having a versatile player back there changes everything.

6. Dallas Cowboys (via CLE) - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Trade! The Dallas Cowboys come up six spots from the 12th overall pick to take Sonny Styles, one of the blue-chip prospects this year. Styles is going to be a successful pro for over a decade and is going to help the linebacker room finally come into shape for the Cowboys, a team that has already made a ton of positive defensive changes.

7. Washington Commanders - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

Rueben Bain Jr, as I have said before, is a player that evaluators are probably overthinking. He's got incredible bend and a profile to get to the quarterback consistently. The size could be a concern, but it should not be a big enough concern to push him down the draft board.

Bain is a top-10 pick in our recent mock and heads to Washington to join a revamped defensive line.

8. New Orleans Saints - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Francis Mauigoa is a mauler of a right tackle, but there seems to be an outside chance that he has to kick inside to guard. The Saints have Taliese Fuaga at right tackle, so heading inside could give the Saints a revamped interior, as they also signed guard David Edwards to a four-year deal in free agency.

This draft should be all about loading up for Tyler Shough for a hopeful year two breakout campaign in 2026.