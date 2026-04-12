2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams and also lost Jaylen Watson to the Rams. They also lost safety Bryan Cook to the Cincinnati Bengals, so the secondary needs a major boost. The Chiefs draft for need here and take Jermod McCoy from Tennessee, who some have said has better overall tape than Mansoor Delane, a player that has been a CB1 prospect for a while now.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Speaking of Delane, the defensive-needy Bengals take him at pick 10. Delane is a polished player who is going to cement himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL almost immediately, and the Bengals really just need to field an average defense to end this shocking three year playoff drought. It can't be that hard to be average on defense, right?

11. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Eagles are coming! Philadelphia trades up just over 10 slots with the Miami Dolphins, and in doing so, they take Carnell Tate from Ohio State. Tate does have a George Pickens-like skillset and is someone who could take the place of AJ Brown.

Sure, those are two different receivers, but Brown is a bit of a unicorn. The Eagles did well here grabbing Tate at pick 11.

12. Cleveland Browns (via DAL) - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Browns are able to land Monroe Freeling despite moving down six slots with the Cowboys. Freeling can play both left and right tackle, but he should settle into that left side. The Browns acquired right tackle Tytus Howard earlier this offseason in one of many moves to get better along the offensive line.

Freeling could be the final piece of this puzzle for General Manager Andrew Berry.