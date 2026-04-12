2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

17. Detroit Lions - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The idea of Blake Miller being on the Lions is so fun to me. He did not miss a college start and started all but one game on the right side. He's got the length to thrive at tackle and is a true ironman. Miller's durability would fit right in with the Lions, and this would seamlessly allow the team to feel comfortable kicking Penei Sewell over to left tackle permanently.

Miller might be a fringe round one prospect to come, as this seems to be a deeper class at tackle, but I simply might be higher on him than most.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Vikings do need some defensive back help in 2026. They'll stay put at 18 and take Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a hard-hitting safety from Toledo. Many have Dillon Thieneman mocked to Minnesota here, but it rally could just come down to preference. Both McNeil-Warren and Thieneman are top prospects here.

19. Arizona Cardinals (via CAR) - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Trade! The Cardinals get back into Round 1 to shock the NFL world, taking Ty Simpson from Alabama. There is some level of development that has to happen here, but with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew in the quarterback room, Simpson will have timie and a ton of experience to lean on here.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Cowboys use their second of two first-round picks to further bolster the secondary. After adding Jalen Thompson in free agency, Dallas truly shores up the backend of the defense with Thieneman. Don't look now, but adding Styles and Thieneman to this defense could be the remaining pieces that are needed to elevate this unit.

Dallas could be a threat in the NFC East in 2026 at this rate.