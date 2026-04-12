2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

25. Chicago Bears - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Bears are probably one more impact player along the defensive line from getting that unit shored up. The unit struggled to stop the run at times and also struggled to get to the quarterback. Akheem Mesidor is going to be 25 years old as a rookie, which is insanely old, but he’s a good player, period.

Given his age, you could reasonably expect his ceiling to be hit rather quickly, so this is a major risk and is a lot different than if he was 21 years old. GM Ryan Poles drafts for need and gets a good player here.

26. Buffalo Bills - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald is going to help the Bills stop the run, which is something this defense was truly bad at during the 2025 campaign. Former Denver Broncos position coach Jim Leonhard is now the defensive coordinator in Buffalo, so he’ll surely understand the value of being stout against the run.

McDonald is a space-eater if nothing else and could help this defensive line get younger.

27. Denver Broncos (via SF) - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

This is a major trade. The Broncos do not have the 30th overall pick anymore, as that was traded for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, but the Broncos do have the 62nd overall selection, so they manage to make a strong enough haul with the San Francisco 49ers to trade up almost 40 spots, taking Kenyon Sadiq.

Tight end could be the team’s biggest need, and Sadiq is the best tight end prospect in this year’s class. He is insanely athletic and can also block well right out of the game. Sadiq is also another weapon for Bo Nix.

If this trade were to happen, it would be an all-in, all-hands-on-deck type of season in 2026.

28. Houston Texans - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Peter Woods can play all across the defensive line, and the Texans could surely value this. Woods is added to a strength but could find a home somewhere in the interior. Given how well Houston tweaked the offensive line this offseason, the first round of the NFL Draft is wide open for them.