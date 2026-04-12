2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

Round 2

33. New York Jets - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Jets get an absolute steal here and land CJ Allen from Georgia, which is another player who could factor into this defense. New York did add a good bit of talent to this side of the ball in free agency, and earlier in this mock, took Texas Tech’s Bailey with the second overall pick.

Allen is the most intelligent linebacker in a very deep class and is going to be a rock-solid pro for over a decade. He might not have the highest ceiling of the class at the position, but the brains are more than there.

34. Carolina Panthers (via ARI) - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Max Iheanachor is still new to football, but the athleticism and traits are there. Right tackle Taylor Moton is under contract through the 2027 season, and it’s not clear what the Panthers long-term plan is at left tackle.

Ideally, Carolina develops Iheanachor at one of those spots, as he’s got a high-end starting profile on either side of the offensive line. Carolina’s offensive line is also quite good already, as this front office has not been afraid to spend money to fix certain positions.

35. Tennessee Titans - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

I’m floored that Vega Ioane fell this far in our latest mock draft, but I guess that’s how things shake out sometimes. Players are going to go a lot earlier and later than expected. Ioane is a road-grader and is going to be an elite run-blocking guard almost immediately. The Titans had Kevin Zeitler along the offensive line in 2025, but he’s obviously quite old and clearly isn’t going to be brought back.

Tennessee instead opts for Ioane at pick 35 in a massive steal of a pick.

36. Las Vegas Raiders - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Chris Johnson is a cornerback name who has begun to get a lot of steam lately. The Raiders, despite adding a ton of talent in free agency earlier this offseason, still need some major help in the secondary. Johnson could fill a starting spot on the backend of the defense in this new era of Raiders football.

With a likely QB room of Cousins and Mendoza, coupled with a high-end spending spree in free agency, the Raiders may have actually set a legitimate blueprint for long-term success.