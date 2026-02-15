49. Minnesota Vikings - AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

The Minnesota Vikings have really put an emphasis on the backend of the defense here in our latest mock draft, and it would make a ton of sense. Brian Flores is back as the defensive coordinator, and that defense can be the best in the NFL.

Leaning into a strength like this would allow take some pressure off the offense in the event the team has a new starting quarterback for 2026. Mac Jones in a trade makes a lot of sense, but swinging a trade for someone else could be on the table if the price is right.

50. Detroit Lions - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

The Detroit Lions are an average defense away from being a legitimate contender once again. It’s important to remember that the Lions battled through a ton of injuries on that side of the ball in 2025 and are still just one year removed from a stellar 15-2 regular season.

Detroit making some key additions like this in the offseason would thrust them right back near the top of the NFL hierarchy. Winning the NFC North is on the table this upcoming season.

51. Carolina Panthers - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL)

Carolina continues to stack talent and snags Keionte Scott from Miami at pick 51. The Panthers simply need Bryce Young to tick his game up a notch. He played the best football of his career in 2025, but it was a largely average season overall.

52. Green Bay Packers - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Green Bay’s offensive line is going to undergo some change this upcoming offseason, especially if Rasheed Walker departs in free agency. The Packers get a potential starter along the offensive line and take Blake Miller from Clemson. Green Bay does not have a first-round pick this year due to the Micah Parsons trade.