57. Chicago Bears - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Chicago continues the heavy investment along the defensive front and now adds Jake Golday from Cincinnati. After trading for Maxx Crosby, the Bears add some much-needed youth to the middle of the defense. This unit did excel at turning the ball over, but they weren’t a great unit down-to-down and did struggle to stop the run and get to the passer.

In a similar way that the Bears overhauled the offensive line last offseason, they’ll overhaul the defensive line.

58. San Francisco 49ers - Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

San Francisco gets a true field-stretching weapon in Chris Brazzell II from Tennessee. Brandon Aiyuk is clearly not going to be in the picture anymore, and Jauan Jennings could depart in free agency. Wide receiver is absolutely a major need for the 49ers.

It’s also not a guarantee that tight end George Kittle is ready for Week 1, so the playmaking unit as a whole needs a refresh.

59. Houston Texans - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Houston adds to its strength and takes Deontae Lawson from Alabama in our latest mock draft. Head coach DeMeco Ryans was a linebacker who played his collegiate ball for the Crimson Tide, so this could be a fun addition for the defense.

Buffalo sends Pick 60 to Philadelphia for WR AJ Brown

60. Philadelphia Eagles - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

The Eagles make the major move to trade AJ Brown, and they’ll send him to the Buffalo Bills for a second-round pick. Brown went for a first-round pick when he was first traded a few years ago from the Titans to the Eagles, so common sense would tell us that there really isn’t a logical reason for Brown to again be traded for a first.

Buffalo gives up pick 60, and the Eagles move on. Philly then addresses the secondary and grabs Davis Igbinosun from Ohio State. As for Buffalo, about six years after acquiring Stefon Diggs from the Vikings, GM Brandon Beane pulls off another major trade and adds Brown to the offense.