61. Los Angeles Rams - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

The Los Angeles Rams add Zachariah Branch from Georgia at pick 61. Branch has top-end speed and could be a fun weapon for Sean McVay to use on offense. Maximizing the final years of Matthew Stafford’s career should be a top priority for the Rams this coming offseason.

62. Denver Broncos - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

It’s flat-out insane that the Denver Broncos went into the 2025 NFL Draft with a major need at tight end and did not come away with a single one of the many draftable prospects. The Broncos try to right that wrong with Max Klare from Ohio State.

Fortunately for Denver, the tight end class this year does appear to be quite deep, so there really isn’t much of an excuse, as the offense needs a complete, in-line tight end desperately. The Broncos also have to build around Bo Nix aggressively this offseason to maximize his rookie contract window.

New England sends Pick 63 to Dallas for WR George Pickens

63. Dallas Cowboys - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Major trade alert! Our final blockbuster trade of this mock draft sees the Dallas Cowboys sending wide receiver George Pickens to the New England Patriots for the 63rd selection, and it seems like a second-round pick is going to be the asking price for Dallas.

The Cowboys reset things a bit at wide receiver and take Antonio Williams from Clemson. Ideally, the Cowboys simply extend Pickens for the long-term, but Jerry Jones loves the drama, so a trade might be more realistic.

The Patriots get a legitimate no. 1 target who can stretch the field and lean into what Drake Maye does well - pushing the ball down the field.

64. Seattle Seahawks - Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

Seattle finishes off our two-round NFL mock draft by getting some interior help in Connor Lew from Auburn. The Seahawks have so much cap space and such a solid roster overall, so GM John Schneider can directly address roster needs in hopes of repeating as champions in 2026.