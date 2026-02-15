5. New York Giants - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New York Giants snag Carnell Tate, and with Malik Nabers on the mend, the ideal scenario is that both Tate and Nabers form one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, and in theory, this should make life much easier for Jaxson Dart, who is someone who has to take a leap in year two. With John Harbaugh in as the head coach, the Giants are trending in the right direction.

6. Cleveland Browns - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Two wide receiver picks in a row is not going to be a massive shock if it actually happens, as there is a lot of top-end receiver talent in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns get in on the fun and snag Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State. With the defense in a good spot, an emphasis on the offensive side of the ball is likely coming.

7. Washington Commanders - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is not just any safety prospect - he's one of the best safety prospects in recent NFL history and can quite literally do everything on the backend of the defense. The Washington Commanders run to the podium with this selection, as this roster is honestly in dire need of high-end talent.

Many of us overrated this team in 2025.

8. New Orleans Saints - Reuben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The New Orleans Saints take a chance on Rueben Bain Jr, and undersized pass-rusher from Miami. However, he's a great football player and also plays an extremely valuable position, so the Saints could end up looking like geniuses here if Bain works out.

And with the Saints ending the 2025 season 4-1, this team could be primed for a legitimate breakout campaign in 2026.