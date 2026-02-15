13. Los Angeles Rams - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Los Angeles Rams just lost Rob Havenstein to retirement, so a new tackle is necessary. The Rams have been able to pass protect at a high level, so tackle does become a need. Spencer Fano is actually one of two first-round tackles from Utah, but he's the first one off the board. With two first-round picks in the NFL Draft, the Rams could truly take this roster to the next level and once again emerge as a juggernaut in 2026.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Baltimore Ravens are another team with needs across the offensive line. Francis Mauigoa might have to kick inside to guard at the next level, but he's got the profile to become a Pro Bowl player on the inside. The Ravens have needed some interior help for multiple years now and could lose center Tyler Linderbaum to the free agency market.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Tampa Bay has a slew of needs along the defensive front and couldn't go wrong with one of the top pass-rushers or linebackers. At pick 15, they'll select Keldric Faulk from Auburn. After a year plagued by a second-half collapse and a ton of injuries, the Buccaneers could take back the NFC South in 2026 with very simply a healthier group.

16. New York Jets - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Jets have two picks in the first 16 selections. At pick two, they snagged Reese from Ohio State. Here at pick 16, they'll flip to the other side of the ball and take Makai Lemon from USC. Slowly but surely, the Jets begin rebuilding this roster in dire need of major talent.

New York is another team slated to pull-off a blockbuster trade later on in this mock draft.