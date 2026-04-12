2026 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos land an insane haul without a first-round pick

120. (via GB) - Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Recently turning 23 years old, Kaytron Allen would be another older rookie, but the Broncos had no issues taking RJ Harvey, who is already 25 years old. Allen is someone who could be the final piece of the puzzle in the backfield for the Broncos.

Denver sports a duo of Harvey and J.K. Dobbins, but Harvey might not be capable of being an efficient down-to-down runner. He might be more change-of-pace player with high-end receiving ability out of the backfield.

Allen is a pure runner and does possess good vision. He profiles as a solid rotational piece in the backfield, and simply getting someone who could be relied on for a handful of carries a game would thrust this backfield in the right direction.

160. (via GB) - JC Davis, OT, Illinois

With Garett Bolles approaching his mid-30s, and Mike McGlinchey also getting up there in age, the Broncos need to get a tackle prospect in the building. With how good the coaching is along the offensive line, the team could use a late-rounder to snag someone.

Denver executed a trade in this mock draft to land picks 120 and 160 from the Green Bay Packers for pick 108, so they'll use the second pick in that deal on JC Davis. Davis isn't the quickest on his feet, so he might have a future at guard, but it's a risk worth taking.

170. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Also playing baseball, Bryce Boettcher is a heck of an athlete, and perhaps ideally, he brings special teams experience. Denver plans on giving Jonah Elliss some snaps at inside linebacker, so that position might not be quite as important as it once was.

Boettcher has the potential to develop into a starter in the right situation.

246. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

The Broncos had a private workout with Caleb Douglas, so there is some level of interest present. A big-bodied target, Douglas could fit the mold of what Broncos head coach Sean Payton covets in many of his receivers.

256. Caden Barnett, OG, Wyoming

Denver hosted Caden Barnett on a visit, but with him being from Wyoming, it made sense to bring him in since the distance is rather close. Left guard Ben Powers is also a free agent after this season, so the Broncos could target a potential succession plan here.