2026 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos rush to maximize Bo Nix era in updated haul

130. Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson

Tristan Leigh is a solid tackle prospect, and tackle is one of those sneaky positions that the Broncos have to address in 2026. Both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are getting up there in age, and the Broncos offensive line has been among the best in the NFL for years now.

The one way to keep it a top unit is to stay ahead of the potential needs. Tristan Leigh might end up having to kick inside to guard in the NFL, but he does have the size and traits to cut it at tackle in the right situation.

168. Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Rayshaun Benny is a good athlete for someone his size, and he does have plus traits against the run. At times, it has felt like the Broncos defensive line is a bit soft up the middle, and I guess that is a rish the team runs with fielding such a strong pass rush.

The Broncos have to try and counteract that a bit, so this late-round flier on Benny might end up being an underrated selection for Denver.

247. Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

The Broncos give yet another weapon to Nix and insert Le'Veon Moss into the backfield. If the Broncos did some away with two running backs in the NFL Draft, it would be hard to imagine where D Dobbins fits in the picture, as the team would surely not get rid of the second-year Harvey.

255. Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Denver finishes up this wild mock draft haul with Tyler Onyedim from Texas A&M. The Broncos add another body along the defensive line and continue to stack talent on defense, but overall, this mock draft addressed a bit of everything for the Broncos in an absolutely crucial, 'gotta have it' type of offseason.

It would not be a surprise to see Denver in the Super Bowl in 2026 if all goes well.