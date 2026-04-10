2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals updated haul is filled with top-end talent

65. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Personally, I am not a fan of Eli Stowers the tight end prospect, and it seems like some NFL teams are already looking at Stowers as a wide receiver. He's got virtually not blocking ability but does make up for some of that with some high-end athleticism and pass-catching traits, which is something.

Stowers could be a mismatch on most defensive backs with his size and traits, but you're not going to be drafting him to be a factor in the blocking phase of things. That alone should hurt his draft stock in a class loaded with tight ends who do have blocking capabilities.

104. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Cardinals should still take a shot on a rookie quarterback this year, as you simply never know who could be the next franchise passer. This is especially true for Arizona with their current quarterback situation. Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are occupying the QB1 and QB2 spots, so I'd personally think that Garrett Nussmeier could be a solid QB3 and potential developmental prospect for the team.

Nussmeier's strengths include avoiding bad sacks and being able to 'zip' the ball wherever he wants on the field. However, he's not the best processor, so that could limit his chances to make it as anything more than a backup in this league.

143. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Ephesians Prysock is a cornerback prospect from Washington who the Cardinals could take a chance on at pick 143 in their quest to stack this roster up with as much talent as possible.

183. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Double-dipping at quarterback is not overkill for the Cardinals at all. Now looking to Cole Payton, Arizona keeps their options open. The more darts you have, the better chance at throwing a bullseye.

217. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Finishing up in this mock draft, the Cardinals take a wide receiver who converted to running back in Adam Randall. His size is off the charts, and his pass-catching ability could make him a very feasible and immediate third-down option.