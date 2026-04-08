2026 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers load up for Justin Herbert in Super Bowl haul

55. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Despite signing Dalvin Tomlinson, who is an aging veteran, the Chargers should still add another defensive tackle, especially if Lee Hunter drops. Hunter is a true nose tackle, and players of his size are going to come in and be space-eaters immediately. It'd be hard for Hunter to not excel in stopping the run, and with a later pick we have coming, the run game is a clear focus.

86. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

The Chargers signed blocking tight end Charlie Kolar in free agency and do have Oronde Gadsden as well. Adding another young prospect could thrust this room to the next level. Like many tight end prospects come into the NFL, Justin Joly is a solid receiver and does have some decent blocking traits that need to be developed.

Joly being the hypothetical TE3 in this room would do wonders for his long-term development.

123. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

There would be absolutely no hesitation by the Chargers to add someone like Jonah Coleman into the backfield. Coleman is built like a bowling ball, standing at 5-8 and weighing 220 pounds. He's also already strong in pass protection and is obviously a tough runner who isn't going to outrun a lot of people.

Adding Coleman into a backfield that already features Omarion Hampton, another massive running back, coupled with the Ioane pick, could give the Chargers a legitimate plan on the ground in 2026 and would be able to take a ton of pressure off Herbert.

204. Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida

The Chargers finish up this mock draft with some more defensive line help, snagging Tyreak Sapp from Florida. The trenches have to be a point of emphasis for Hortiz, especially when it comes to protecting Herbert and taking pressure off him, especially late in the season.