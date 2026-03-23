2026 NFL Mock Draft: Colts fill key roster holes after shaky free agency

The Indianapolis Colts started out 7-1 in 2025 before the wheels fell off. To be fair to the team, the Colts aren't in the worst spot ever, but it does feel like this team left a bit of meat on the bone in free agency. Indy, of note, was able to re-sign Alec Pierce and extend Daniel Jones.

However, there are now some notable roster holes that General Manager Chris Ballard has to fill, as you get the sense that if the team does not win and misses the playoffs in 2026, major change could come. Ballard has a losing record as the Colts GM and has just four winning seasons in eight years, so time could be ticking.

And in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts absolutely have to fill their remaining roster needs. There simply isn't another viable path for this team to take right now. After the shaky free agency, let's see what Indy could do in this year's draft.

Indianapolis Colts mock draft following iffy free agency period

47. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

As of now, the Colts starting linebackers could look like Akeem Davis-Gaither, Austin Ajiake, and John Bullock. If you have not heard of two of those players, that is understandable.

Simply put, this linebacker room could be the worst in the NFL right now, and sometimes, you simply have to draft for need. Indy does that at pick 47, landing Jacob Rodriguez from Texas Tech. The Colts do not have a first-round pick thanks to the Sauce Gardner trade.

78. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Another area where the Colts have to get better is along the defensive line. They probably had strong interest in Trey Hendrickson, as they could have reunited him with Lou Anarumo, their defensive coordinator, but Hendrickson signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Taking the best pass-rusher on the board, the Colts snag more defensive line help with Malachi Lawrence from UCF.