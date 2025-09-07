2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

5. New York Jets: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The New York Jets would probably love to be in quarterback territory, but with so many other teams already in line, they might have to punt that situation yet again. It all depends on who really emerges over the course of this college season. Getting Peter Woods would be a nice consolation as the Jets have a desperate need on the defensive interior. They just swung a last-minute trade for Harrison Phillips to help this year.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

As much as the Raiders would hate to be in this position after trading for Geno Smith, this type of finish to their season would be indicative of the defense likely faltering. The Raiders have one of the worst defenses in the league on paper. We’ll see who emerges over the course of this season, but Keldric Faulk is the best defensive player on the board here.

7. Carolina Panthers: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Panthers have another desperate need for foundational pieces defensively. While Carolina is hoping to be much more of a threat in the NFC South than this in 2025, they don’t have any presence off the edge at this point. It’s hard to win consistently in the NFL without one, and TJ Parker can provide that along with a little bit of fan service.

8. Dallas Cowboys: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

It doesn’t matter what they need on the rest of the roster, the Cowboys always seem to be in the mix for offensive line help. There are no linemen named Tyler at the top of this class, so Kadyn Proctor will have to do. I’m going to run that joke into the ground, in case you’re a returning reader. The Cowboys – and every NFL team – will be salivating over the quality of this upcoming offensive line class, and Proctor may be the best of the bunch.