2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

9. New England Patriots: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Even after taking Will Campbell with their top pick in last year’s draft, the Patriots are far from finished with the offensive line renovations. Morgan Moses should not be viewed as a long-term investment at the right tackle position. Spencer Fano is a young prospect with a little bit of work to do, but his raw talent in combination with size and athletic traits stand out.

10. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

And here we have our third offensive tackle in a row, highlighting the quality at the top of this particular class. Francis Mauigoa might be an OT1 in a lot of classes, but here, the Browns get him as the OT3. It would be just like the Browns to get the third player at both QB and OT in the top 10 of the draft, but these are quality prospects they can really build around.

11. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Los Angeles Rams have one real weakness going into this season, and it’s the cornerback position. The Rams wanted to bring Jalen Ramsey back into the fold, but the Dolphins traded him to the Steelers instead. Thanks to the Falcons, the Rams get a great pick here and take the top cornerback off the board. Even with some injury concerns right now, Jermod McCoy is the best in this upcoming class.

12. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson got himself off to a great start this college season with 12 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the season debut. The Seattle Seahawks will be in the market for receiver help 2026 after trading away DK Metcalf and replacing him with the oft-injured Cooper Kupp. Tyson could pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the long term future with Sam Darnold at QB.