2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

13. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

It’s possible that Caleb Downs could end up being the absolute steal of this draft class due to the way the NFL values the safety position. Downs might be the best player in college football right now, and would add a big-time playmaker to any defense. But playing behind the elite front the Giants have? He could have a minimum of five interceptions as a rookie in this type of situation.

14. Chicago Bears: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Obviously, you can’t completely rebuild a roster in a single offseason. The Chicago Bears did a lot to revamp the roster under new head coach Ben Johnson, but the running game will be a focus for 2026. D’Andre Swift probably isn’t long for the Bears’ roster beyond this season, and having the opportunity to get a playmaker like Jeremiyah Love is something that would excite a lot of fans in Chicago.

15. Arizona Cardinals: Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn

There are a lot of pieces already in place for the Arizona Cardinals, who will probably see enough this season to take some big swings in NFL free agency in 2026. With that in mind, the Cardinals need to continue building through the trenches. One of their biggest gaps beyond this year is at right tackle where Jonah Williams is slated to hit free agency.

16. Miami Dolphins: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

If there’s one team with a glaring need at cornerback around the NFL, it’s the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have been scrambling to even fill out their roster at the cornerback position this offseason, and that could end up biting them over the course of the 2025 season. Avieon Terrell is the brother of Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell and looks like he’s got NFL chops as well.