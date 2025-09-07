2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are probably going to cringe every time they see Drew Allar being picked by the Steelers in a mock draft, but this team has got to be willing to take another shot. Maybe they’ll be able to find another short-term fix with a veteran in the offseason, but you can’t let past draft failures dictate your approach. Allar has a ton of talent, and NFL teams do like him. We’ll see if he can keep a 1st-round value over the course of the season.

18. Houston Texans: LT Overton, DL, Alabama

The Houston Texans have a ton of defensive linemen slated to hit free agency in 2026, and will need to revamp that unit once again. We could see them completely overhaul the position just teh way they did with the offensive line here in 2025. LT Overton is considered an EDGE by some, but at over 280 pounds, he’s more of a versatile weapon on the line.

19. Minnesota Vikings: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Vikings had to scramble to trade for Adam Thielen at the start of the 2025 season with the suspension to Jordan Addison and the fact that this team’s depth at the receiver position was maybe not as good as they had hoped. You’ve got to have cost-controlled players at these positions, and time flies. Jordan Addison is also entering a contract year in 2026, so the Vikings go with some forward thinking and the latest Ohio State stud about to reach the NFL at receiver.

20. Cincinnati Bengals: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Even after taking Shemar Stewart in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bengals could go back to the well once again in the 2026 NFL Draft. Matayo Uiagalelei is one of those players who is likely just going to keep creeping up the board after he racked up a pair of sacks in the season opener for the Ducks. With Trey Hendrickson likely gone in 2026, the Bengals continue reloading defensively.