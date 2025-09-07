2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

21. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Again, this is one of the most impressive offensive line classes in recent memory. Caleb Lomu would probably be a guaranteed top-15 pick in most years, but the 49ers scoop him up here in the later portion of round one. The Niners obviously had to reload on defense with a mass exodus this offseason, but they’ll shift focus back to the offense after spending a ton of money on quarterback Brock Purdy.

22. Washington Commanders: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

If there’s one reason why I’m not fully on board with the Washington Commanders hype train right now, it’s their pass rush off the edge. The Commanders desperately need someone to emerge off the edge this season, but general manager Adam Peters also has to attack this position group in the 2026 offseason. David Bailey was impressive in the season opener for Texas Tech and could be a great pickup late in round one.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a great job of loading up their roster on both sides of the ball, but they’re going to need to address the linebacker position in 2026. After going to the Ohio State well to snag Emeka Egbuka last year, we could see them go right back to the Buckeyes program for an upgrade to the defense. Sonny Styles is a former safety with great movement skills and instincts.

24. Denver Broncos: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

The Denver Broncos need to start thinking about the long term on the offensive line. They’ve got developmental prospects at tackle, but starting center Luke Wattenberg is slated to hit free agency in 2026. Getting a player like Connor Lew who could step in and start immediately would keep this Denver offensive line chugging right along. That interior offensive line is incredibly important to Sean Payton’s offensive vision.