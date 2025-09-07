2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

29. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

With the first of the two picks the Cowboys received from the Green Bay Packers, they select Illinois pass rusher Gabe Jacas, one of the top breakout players in college football over the past two seasons. Jacas had two sacks for Illinois in their season-opener, and has followed that up with another strong performance in Week 2. If he keeps it up, the Cowboys would have to consider him with their top pick instead of waiting until this later one.

30. Buffalo Bills: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

The Buffalo Bills have such a strong roster that they could go for a non-premium position or draft for need. Whatever they want to do here. Dillon Thieneman has been discussed a lot this offseason after transferring to Oregon from Purdue, so is the hype justified? Absolutely. This guy is a coach’s dream with the prerequisite size and athleticism on top of elite football IQ and feel for the game.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

The Philadelphia Eagles have never been afraid to take risks on guys in the NFL Draft, as evidenced by one Jalen Carter. While we don’t anticipate Caleb Banks spitting on superstar quarterbacks before the start of a game, he does come with some question marks. The flashes of dominance on the field are undeniable and the value this late can’t be ignored. The Eagles will always be in the market for more defensive line help.

32. Baltimore Ravens: DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado

The Baltimore Ravens are a juggernaut, so what do they do in the 2026 NFL Draft? If you’re a team like this, you’re always looking to reset the clock at premium positions. Taking edge players, receivers, tackles, cornerbacks, and defensive linemen early on is never a bad idea. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta made a move to go get Jaire Alexander late in the offseason, so cornerback has to be on their 2026 radar.