2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

13. Dallas Cowboys: Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

Another player making his debut in our 2026 NFL mock draft series is Arkansas pass rusher Quincy Rhodes Jr., the SEC sack leader early this season. He’s a long, explosive pass rusher off the edge who can obviously help the Dallas Cowboys recover from the debacle that was the Micah Parsons situation. Obviously, the Cowboys will have multiple first-round picks to work with here, and they do have some young guys off the edge, but Jerry Jones getting a chance to take an Arkansas product in the trenches? Forget about it.

14. Chicago Bears: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

There’s no question that a dynamic running game is key for Ben Johnson’s offense being the best it can possibly be. We saw the Lions invest in free agent David Montgomery as well as first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs while Johnson was there. The Bears can’t address everything in one offseason, so running back would seem to be the next big priority on their list. The offensive explosion we saw from the Bears in Week 3 was a great sign of what can be for this team, but a true featured back is still needed.

15. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The time has officially come, in fact it is way past due, for the Kansas City Chiefs to completely overhaul their offensive skill position players. The Chiefs need all new running backs, receivers, and tight ends. General manager Brett Veach has to have some urgency to get the right guys on the roster here because Patrick Mahomes officially turned 30 this season. His next window of 4-5 years will depend on how he handles those skill spots. Kenyon Sadiq as the heir apparent to Travis Kelce would be huge for Mahomes.

16. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

Outside of the quarterback position, it’s become clear that the Cleveland Browns need to hit a hard reset on the offensive line. They already took Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the first round of this 2026 NFL mock draft, why not go after his teammate with this pick? Drew Shelton has become one of the hottest left tackle prospects in the country and would be another cornerstone piece for Browns GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.